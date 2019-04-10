Jarmusch zombie movie to open Cannes Film Festival

10th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Dead Don't Die stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover and others.

Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die will open the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.

The French festival said the film will premiere on May 14.

While the festival’s opening slot is often a separate gala screening, Jarmusch’s film will screen in competition for Cannes’ top award the Palme d’Or.

The festival calls it a “humorous and sometimes scary subversion of the genre but also a tribute to cinema itself”.

Cannes’ lineup will be announced on April 18.

The jury that will decide the Palme d’Or will be led by filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu.

