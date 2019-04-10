Comedian Alan Carr to host new panel show

10th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Carr said he was 'super excited' about his new role.

Alan Carr is to host a new celebrity panel show about films.

There’s Something About Movies will see actors and comedians showing off their knowledge of film trivia in a bid to prove they know the most about the industry.

Carr, 42, said he was “super excited” to be hosting the six-part Sky programme, which starts in May.

“With the unique mix of famous comedy faces and actual movie stars on one panel show together it’s going to be must see TV,” he said.

“Grab your popcorn as we test the stars on their cinema knowledge, get all the Hollywood gossip behind the scenes and with some acting masterclasses I see if I’ve got what it takes to make it in Tinseltown (spoiler alert – I haven’t).

“It’s going to be so much fun.”

Phil Edgar-Jones, Sky’s head of entertainment, said: “We are somewhere over the rainbow with excitement to have Alan Carr taking a leading role in There’s Something About Movies.

“It feels like a show only Sky could make and we aim to do for films what A League Of Their Own has done for sport… make it funny!”

There’s Something About Movies is due to start on May 2 on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV.

© Press Association 2019

