Scar makes appearance in new Lion King trailer

The film is due to be released in July.

Disney has released a new trailer for The Lion King which gives fans their first glimpse of villain Scar.

The live-action retelling of the tale – starring Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala – is due to be released in July.

The teaser opens with Simba and Nala wandering into a boneyard.

Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) confronts the cubs and says: “Life’s not fair is it my little friend?

“While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark.

“Begging for scraps.”

Simba’s father Mufasa (James Earl Jones) is seen showing his son his kingdom.

Earl Jones, who also voiced Mufasa in the 1994 Disney classic, says: “Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance.

“While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.

“You must take your place in the circle of life.”

The trailer also shows part of the stampede which leads to Mustafa losing his life, and shows Scar snarling at Simba to run away and never return.

Fans posted messages on social media saying how impressed they were with the footage.

“Wow this looks so brilliant! Can’t wait to see this now omgggg,” said one person on Twitter.

Wow this looks so brilliant! Can't wait to see this now omgggg #CircleOfLife #TheLionKing xx https://t.co/r3tqDetf6s — Michelle loves Little Mix (@mishybabez_) April 10, 2019

Another said: “This almost reduced me to tears. I CANNOT Wait. I love this. It looks Spectacular. Bravo.”

This almost reduced me to tears. I CANNOT Wait. I love this. It looks Spectacular. Bravo @DisneyStudios #thelionking #childhoodcomingtolife https://t.co/ZyRm7CHk5C — Jude Harley (@judeyjudey) April 10, 2019

“#TheLionKing is going to completely own the box office!!” predicted another person.

“This is the Disney film that’ll break Avatar’s record. I can’t wait.”

#TheLionKing is going to completely own the box office!! This is the Disney film that'll break Avatar's record. I can't wait @Jon_Favreau has done a wonderful job it looks superb! https://t.co/W2em8tpCKa — Shaun Wren (@Shaun_Wren) April 10, 2019

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, will be released in July.

© Press Association 2019