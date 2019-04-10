Anne Hegerty says ITV threatened suspension over tweet

10th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

She was speaking to Christine Lampard on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine.

Anne Hegerty

Anne Hegerty has claimed she was threatened with suspension by ITV bosses after replying to a troll on Twitter.

Last month, Hegerty – who stars on game show The Chase as The Governess – leapt to her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-star Emily Atack’s defence after Atack received a derogatory comment from somebody.

She has since deleted the tweet.

Hegerty did not specify which tweet landed her in hot water with show bosses, but when asked about answering back to trolls, she told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve been known to get in trouble for doing that.

Hegerty with Atack and their fellow campmates at the National Television Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)
Hegerty with Atack and their fellow camp mates at the National Television Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

“I tweeted a tweet last month, it got 25k likes before ITV ordered me to take it down and threatened me with suspension.

“Okay, fine, I took it down.”

Hegerty added: “Sometimes you don’t always know what’s appropriate or what people will find appropriate.

“One is not actually trying to upset the source of one’s bread and butter.”

ITV has been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Crown announces casting for Diana, Princess Of Wales

Hold the front door: 4 things to consider if you're looking to upgrade or revamp
Hold the front door: 4 things to consider if you're looking to upgrade or revamp

Third series of Killing Eve to air on BBC in UK
Third series of Killing Eve to air on BBC in UK

From janties to ugly sandals, would you dare wear these 6 Coachella-inspired festival fashion trends?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Madonna urged to abandon Eurovision performance by Palestinian campaigners

Madonna urged to abandon Eurovision performance by Palestinian campaigners
The cult US workout SoulCycle is coming to the UK - why everyone should try spinning

The cult US workout SoulCycle is coming to the UK - why everyone should try spinning
Lucy Montgomery wants end to Brexit even if it costs comedians their jobs

Lucy Montgomery wants end to Brexit even if it costs comedians their jobs
Lucy Montgomery wants end to Brexit even if it costs comedians their jobs

The Crown announces casting for Diana, Princess Of Wales