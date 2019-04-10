Anne Hegerty says ITV threatened suspension over tweet

She was speaking to Christine Lampard on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine.

Anne Hegerty has claimed she was threatened with suspension by ITV bosses after replying to a troll on Twitter.

Last month, Hegerty – who stars on game show The Chase as The Governess – leapt to her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-star Emily Atack’s defence after Atack received a derogatory comment from somebody.

She has since deleted the tweet.

Hegerty did not specify which tweet landed her in hot water with show bosses, but when asked about answering back to trolls, she told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve been known to get in trouble for doing that.

Hegerty with Atack and their fellow camp mates at the National Television Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

“I tweeted a tweet last month, it got 25k likes before ITV ordered me to take it down and threatened me with suspension.

“Okay, fine, I took it down.”

Hegerty added: “Sometimes you don’t always know what’s appropriate or what people will find appropriate.

“One is not actually trying to upset the source of one’s bread and butter.”

ITV has been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019