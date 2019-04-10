Game Of Thrones stars launch exhibition in Belfast

Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark, Ian Beattie who plays Meryn Trant and Liam Cunningham who plays Davos Seaworth were reunited in the city.

Game Of Thrones fans will have the chance to see the show’s famous throne as part of a major new exhibition.

Several stars of the fantasy HBO series returned to Northern Ireland, where much of the filming took place, to launch the attraction which gives visitors a look behind the elaborate scenes, and the opportunity to see the Iron Throne close up.

Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark, Ian Beattie who plays Meryn Trant and Liam Cunningham who plays Davos Seaworth were reunited on Wednesday for the occasion, almost a year after filming wrapped last year.

Cunningham expressed his pleasure to be back in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, the location of Painthall Studios where most of the show’s indoor scenes were filmed, and where the exhibition is now sited, describing it as having been home to him and the rest of the cast for over 10 years.

Actor Liam Cunningham plays Davos Seaworth in Game Of Thrones (Liam McBurney/PA)

Beattie described the day he was cast in the series as the “luckiest of his life”, as he got to take part in a major show in his home city.

The Game Of Thrones Touring Exhibition, which opens to the public in Belfast on Thursday, includes costumes, authentic props and settings from all seven seasons of the show.

It comes just ahead of the premiere of the eighth and final season of the show.

The exhibition will run at Titanic Exhibition Centre from April 11 until September 1.

© Press Association 2019