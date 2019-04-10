'Pumpkin-like': Richard Madeley sorry for tan on Good Morning Britain

10th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The presenter was standing in for Piers Morgan on the daytime show.

'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 09 Apr 2019

Richard Madeley said he was looking “a bit orange” after a guest on Good Morning Britain commented on the host’s tan.

The presenter, standing in for Piers Morgan, was interviewing Mark-Francis Vandelli about new reality TV show Celebs On A Ranch.

The Made In Chelsea star asked the presenter if he had been to Barbados, adding: “Your tan is phenomenal.”

Madeley said: “I was in the south of France for two weeks and came back a few days ago just before the start of this.

“But I agree with you, it’s looking a bit orange.

“It can only be make-up I think, there is a tan underneath it. Sorry everybody if it’s a bit pumpkin-like. Take it down, wash it off.”

Co-host Charlotte Hawkins informed Madeley he was trending on Twitter, before adding: “It’s just in comparison to me because I look anaemic.”

Vandelli appeared on the morning show to promote the new 5Star reality series, which sees 10 celebrities working on a ranch in Arizona.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ben Elton: 'I always feel like I'm 21'

Lucy Montgomery wants end to Brexit even if it costs comedians their jobs
Lucy Montgomery wants end to Brexit even if it costs comedians their jobs

7 steps for kitting out a home bar if you're starting from scratch
7 steps for kitting out a home bar if you're starting from scratch

How to make a bee hotel in 5 simple steps

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Madonna urged to abandon Eurovision performance by Palestinian campaigners

Madonna urged to abandon Eurovision performance by Palestinian campaigners
The cult US workout SoulCycle is coming to the UK - why everyone should try spinning

The cult US workout SoulCycle is coming to the UK - why everyone should try spinning
The Crown announces casting for Diana, Princess Of Wales

The Crown announces casting for Diana, Princess Of Wales
National Unicorn Day: If you love unicorns, here's where to go

National Unicorn Day: If you love unicorns, here's where to go
National Unicorn Day: If you love unicorns, here's where to go

Ben Elton: 'I always feel like I'm 21'