'Pumpkin-like': Richard Madeley sorry for tan on Good Morning Britain

Richard Madeley said he was looking “a bit orange” after a guest on Good Morning Britain commented on the host’s tan.

The presenter, standing in for Piers Morgan, was interviewing Mark-Francis Vandelli about new reality TV show Celebs On A Ranch.

The Made In Chelsea star asked the presenter if he had been to Barbados, adding: “Your tan is phenomenal.”

'Take it down, wash it off.'@MarkVandelli gets Richard to address his 'pumpkin-like' tan 🎃😂 pic.twitter.com/SjbKnX6La0 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 10, 2019

Madeley said: “I was in the south of France for two weeks and came back a few days ago just before the start of this.

“But I agree with you, it’s looking a bit orange.

“It can only be make-up I think, there is a tan underneath it. Sorry everybody if it’s a bit pumpkin-like. Take it down, wash it off.”

Co-host Charlotte Hawkins informed Madeley he was trending on Twitter, before adding: “It’s just in comparison to me because I look anaemic.”

Vandelli appeared on the morning show to promote the new 5Star reality series, which sees 10 celebrities working on a ranch in Arizona.

