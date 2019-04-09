Derry Girls renewed for third series

9th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Channel 4 show follows friends in Londonderry around the time of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires.

Derry Girls premiere - Londonderry

Lisa McGee’s hit comedy Derry Girls will return to Channel 4 for a third series.

The broadcaster revealed the news as the second season of the tale of adolescent highs and lows came to a close on Tuesday night.

Writer Lisa McGee, who used her own childhood as the basis for the show, said she was thrilled her band of “eejits” would continue their on-screen adventures.

She said: “I love writing this show and I’m so thrilled to be able to continue the Derry Girls story, thank you Channel 4, Erin and the eejits live to fight another day!”

The show follows the antics of a group of friends growing up in Londonderry around the time of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires.

In Northern Ireland the series two launch became the most-watched programme across all channels since the first series aired.

Derry Girls
Screen writer Lisa McGee drew from childhood experiences for the plot (Niall Carson/PA)

Channel 4’s director of programmes Ian Katz said: “At a time of great uncertainty about the future of the country thank God we have one unequivocally good piece of news to look forward to: the Derry Girls will be back to make our lives a bit brighter and more fun.”

Head of comedy at the channel Fiona McDermott said: “It’s no surprise that Derry Girls continues to delight a growing legion of fans – a combination of magical writing and adorable characters make this show both timely and timeless.

“We’re delighted to confirm a third series – don’t tell Ma Mary, but I’m breaking open the Christmas cupboard in celebration.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Madonna urged to abandon Eurovision performance by Palestinian campaigners

National Unicorn Day: If you love unicorns, here's where to go
National Unicorn Day: If you love unicorns, here's where to go

7 steps for kitting out a home bar if you're starting from scratch
7 steps for kitting out a home bar if you're starting from scratch

How to make a bee hotel in 5 simple steps

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Third series of Killing Eve to air on BBC in UK

Third series of Killing Eve to air on BBC in UK
Ben Elton: 'I always feel like I'm 21'

Ben Elton: 'I always feel like I'm 21'
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Lucy Montgomery wants end to Brexit even if it costs comedians their jobs

Lucy Montgomery wants end to Brexit even if it costs comedians their jobs
Lucy Montgomery wants end to Brexit even if it costs comedians their jobs

Madonna urged to abandon Eurovision performance by Palestinian campaigners