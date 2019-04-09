Fans think EastEnders episode should have been dedicated to Sandy Ratcliff

The first episode of the soap since her death was reported ended without a tribute.

EastEnders fans have said they are “disappointed” after the BBC One soap failed to dedicate tonight’s episode to Sandy Ratcliff, who has died aged 70.

The actress spent four years on Albert Square between 1985 and 1989, and was one of the long-running show’s original cast members.

Tuesday’s episode was the first since her death was reported and viewers were upset when it ended without a tribute.

One fan suggested: “You could have dedicate tonight’s episode to late star Sandy Ratcliff,” before posting a crying emoji.

#eastenders you could have dedicate tonight’s episode to late star Sandy Ratcliff 😢😢 — Jason hayes (@bluewhale111) April 9, 2019

Another said they expected better, adding: “Come on @bbceastenders you could acknowledge here on Twitter and instagram Sandy Ratcliff’s death. I expected more of you.”

Come on @bbceastenders you could acknowledge here on Twitter and instagram Sandy Ratcliff’s death. I expected more of you 💔 — Claire Davidson (@smudge142) April 9, 2019

Another said they felt let down by the well-loved soap, saying: “A bit disappointing #EastEnders didn’t dedicate that episode to Sandy Ratcliff – one of the original stars who died yesterday.”

A bit disappointing #EastEnders didn't dedicate that episode to Sandy Ratcliff – one of the original stars who died yesterday. pic.twitter.com/C0olZNEhJC — Alex J Call (@AlexJCall) April 9, 2019

One more echoed that viewpoint, adding: “I’m a bit disappointed in @bbceastenders for not dedicating tonight’s episode to Sandy Ratcliff.

“She was an original main cast member who was in the show for four years. Even Drama had the decency to record a voice-over to air before today’s Classic EastEnders.”

I'm a bit disappointed in @bbceastenders for not dedicating tonight's episode to Sandy Ratcliffe. She was an original main cast member who was in the show for four years. Even Drama had the decency to record a voice-over to air before today's Classic #EastEnders. — Ben Gosling (@SteamTeam3211) April 9, 2019

Ratcliff, born Alexandra Ratcliff on October 2 1948, was known for her turn as the long-suffering wife of temperamental minicab boss Ali Osman, played by Nejdet Salih.

Her alter-ego was at the centre of one of EastEnders’ bleakest storylines, which saw her on-screen baby die from cot death syndrome in June 1985.

Earlier on Tuesday a spokesman for EastEnders had said: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Sandy Ratcliff. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

© Press Association 2019