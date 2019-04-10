Grease prequel titled Summer Loving reportedly in the works

10th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The beloved original starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

People Olivia Newton John

A prequel to revered musical Grease is reportedly in the works.

Paramount Studios is developing a new chapter in the story of Danny and Sandy titled Summer Loving, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Big Fish writer John August will pen the script while no casting decisions have been made, it is reported.

Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John starred in the original Grease, which is reportedly getting a prequel (Chris Radburn/PA)

Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as high school sweethearts Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, was a huge success upon its release in 1978 and remains a cultural touchstone.

Its soundtrack, containing hits including Hopelessly Devoted To You, Summer Nights and You’re The One That I Want, is one of the best-selling albums of all-time.

It spawned a less well-received sequel, 1982’s Grease 2. The prequel is said to flesh out the story of Danny and Sandy’s first meeting, which was told via the song Summer Nights in the original film.

© Press Association 2019

