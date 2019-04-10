Emmerdale star Liam Fox engaged to fellow actor Jo Hudson

He shared the news on Twitter.

Emmerdale star Liam Fox has revealed he is engaged to fellow actor Jo Hudson.

Fox, who has played Dan Spencer on the soap since 2011, announced the news on Twitter by sharing a selfie of the couple together with the diamond ring.

It was captioned: “She only went and said yes…” His Emmerdale co-stars, including Sandra Marvin, Gaynor Faye and Jay Kontzle, were among those to send their congratulations.

Marvin said: “Omg!! Huge congratulations to you both! Amazing news.”

Faye said: “Awwwww Congratulations – how lovely.”

And Kontzle wrote: “Congratulations!!!”

Emmerdale’s official Twitter account replied: “Congrats! We’re getting our best hat out from the wardrobe.”

Fox, 48, and Hudson have reportedly been dating for more than a year.

© Press Association 2019