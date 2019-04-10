Hilaria Baldwin confirms she has suffered a miscarriage

10th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The yoga teacher and wife of actor Alec Baldwin shared the news on Instagram.

The 23rd Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles

Hilaria Baldwin said she is “surrounded by such love” after revealing she has suffered a miscarriage.

The Spanish yoga teacher and wife of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin had last week told fans she was “most likely” having a miscarriage and confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Hilaria, a mother of four, shared a post on Instagram and said a scan showed her unborn baby had no heartbeat.

Alongside a picture of her and Baldwin with their children Carmen Gabriela, five, Rafael Thomas, three, Leonardo Angel Charles, two, and Romeo Alejandro David, 10 months, she said: “There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here.

“I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.”

Following her announcement last week, Baldwin, 35, had been praised for her “bravery” and prompted other women to tell of their losses.

View this post on Instagram

I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth…because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family…My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

She said she wanted to “be a part of the effort to normalise miscarriage and remove the stigma from it”.

Writing on Tuesday, Hilaria added: “Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together…I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life.

“Much love and appreciation to all of you.”

Hilaria met Baldwin, 61, in New York City eight years ago.

