Actress Elle Fanning marks 21st birthday with glass of bubbly

Actress Elle Fanning celebrated her 21st birthday with a glass of champagne.

Elle, the younger sister of Dakota Fanning, became of legal age to drink alcohol in the United States on Tuesday and marked the occasion with bubbly.

The Maleficent star posted a series of pictures to Instagram showing her indulging in her first legal drink and captioned the post: “Look who is legal! The celebrations have just begun.”

Older sister Dakota, 25, shared a picture of her doing up Elle’s dress and said it was “hard for me to believe” she was 21.

She said: “21 TODAY @ellefanning ! Hard for me to believe. It feels like yesterday that I woke up in the little cot next to Mom in the hospital, and asked “What is it?” Meaning did I have a new baby brother or sister?

“As we know, I had a sister, and my life got better in that instant. I will always be there to zip up your dress (and maybe hold your hair back tonight just kidding!!) and help you in every way I can. I LOVE YOU!”

Elle, who made her film debut in 2001 playing a younger version of her sister’s character in I Am Sam, commented on the post: “I LOVE YOU! so excited to party with you tonight!!!!! Sisters hitting the town right!”

