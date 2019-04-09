Lucy Montgomery wants end to Brexit even if it costs comedians their jobs

9th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actress and writer said she would welcome redundancy if Brexit was stopped.

Where Is Peter Rabbit Gala Performance - London

Actress and writer Lucy Montgomery has said she would welcome a stop to Brexit even if it meant comedians would be out of work.

The experienced comic talent, and wife of actor Rhys Thomas, said Britain’s “divorce” from the EU has made business boom for satirists.

But she would welcome comedians becoming redundant if it meant ending the source of their material.

Speaking with her family at the children’s show Where Is Peter Rabbit? in London, she said: “In a way we want it to carry on. don’t we? The turmoil and the chaos, kind of … Just for the sake of satire. That’s a nice positive spin on it.

Where Is Peter Rabbit Gala Performance – London
Lucy Montgomery and her daughter attend the gala performance of Where Is Peter Rabbit? (Ian West/PA)

“If there was no Brexit, I would be so happy for all comedians to be out of a job, as long as there was no Brexit.

“Please, please, please make that happen.”

Montgomery took inspiration from the Peter Rabbit show, based on the character created by Beatrix Potter, in her prescription for the UK.

She said: “Let’s forget about what’s happening in the wider world. I think we all need to get furry costumes on and relax.”

© Press Association 2019

