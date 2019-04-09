Gloria Estefan hopes West End musical 'brings the Latin fire' to UK

The singer also revealed which British food she is looking forward to eating.

Gloria Estefan has said she is looking forward to tucking into bread sauce and steak and kidney pie when the musical about her life arrives in the West End.

On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio And Gloria Estefan, which has already been a hit on Broadway, will open at the London Coliseum in June.

Speaking about her favourite British food at the show’s UK launch, the singer said: “Bread sauce, where have they been hiding this sauce?

“I love steak and kidney pie and lots of other things I haven’t been able to eat because I’ve been on a diet.

“But bread sauce, I looked it up, how to make it, as I’m going to make it for my family for Thanksgiving.”

The show includes hits such as Rhythm is Gonna Get You (PA)

Estefan said she has many happy memories of the UK from her trips in the 1980s and 90s but is still frustrated by the timing of the UK release of her hit Conga in 1985, which features in the show.

She said: “Conga was released at the same time a group called Black Lace released a song called Do The Conga. Black Lace did a number on us.”

The show includes hits such as Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Get On Your Feet, Don’t Want To Lose You Now and 1-2-3, and charts her romance with husband Emilio and her accident in 1990 which left her with a serious spinal injury.

Estefan said it will not be “a typical jukebox musical”, adding: “The songs really are part of the story.

“We want to bring the Latin fire here.

“There is like Olympic dancing, I don’t know how they do it. There are moves that are, to me, death defying.

“And my favourite thing to do is make people cry. At the Broadway show I would look around and see big beefy men with tears down their cheeks.”

On Your Feet will be at the London Coliseum from June 14 to August 31.

