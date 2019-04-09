Samantha Bee tells of 'tidal wave' of abuse after Trump election victory

9th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The former Daily Show correspondent said she was sent images of her own death after his presidential victory.

4c3a42ad-e444-4c1a-bce3-d8b6b6bc029d

Writer and comedian Samantha Bee has said the election of Donald Trump brought a “tidal wave” of online abuse and violent images.

The former Daily Show correspondent was critical of Mr Trump on the US satirical programme, during his presidential campaign.

She said she was thankful for the comic opportunities provided by his campaign, but when it ended in victory, everything changed.

Bee said she was sent images of her own death immediately after he won.

Speaking to David Tennant on the actor’s podcast, she said: “Everything changed in November, you could really feel it.

“Someone sent me a photograph of myself, like, hanging from a tree, dead. I thought, ‘oh my god’.

“My social media began to fill up with the most insane messages from people who had hated the show all along.

“Suddenly it was a tidal wave of imagery and horrendous language. I really felt in that moment that there was, like, a danger, the air was so toxic.

“We had George W Bush. This felt like an even bigger impending disaster. This was the Hindenburg, for sure.”

The US-Canadian comedian, who now hosts Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, has claimed that failures in the US electoral system allowed Mr Trump to become president.

She said: “This populist fever. Not quite enough people voted. We have a lot of different features to the electoral system that misfired all at once.”

The satirist denied that the tone of Daily Show coverage or her own comedy would have changed if Hillary Clinton had been successful in 2016.

She said: “We would have tons of funny material about her. She’s an imperfect person and a wonky weirdo. There would have been tons to talk about with her.”

David Tennant Does A Podcast With… is available from Tuesday on Acast.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ben Foden says he'll always love ex Una Healy on SAS: Who Dares Wins

A carriage with a view: The 10 most Instagrammed train journeys in the world
A carriage with a view: The 10 most Instagrammed train journeys in the world

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too
4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

What is mukbang? The bizarre social media trend where people eat junk food on camera

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Line Of Duty biggest show of 2019 so far with more than 11m viewers

Line Of Duty biggest show of 2019 so far with more than 11m viewers
Boat Race 2019: 6 things you need to know about the fitness benefits of rowing

Boat Race 2019: 6 things you need to know about the fitness benefits of rowing
Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my dandruff problem?

Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my dandruff problem?
Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my dandruff problem?

Ben Foden says he'll always love ex Una Healy on SAS: Who Dares Wins