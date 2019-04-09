Third series of Killing Eve to air on BBC in UK

US broadcaster BBC America will have the worldwide premiere.

The third series of Killing Eve will be shown on the BBC in the UK, it has been announced.

The show was renewed for a third instalment by its US broadcaster BBC America earlier this week and has been acquired by the UK broadcaster.

The spy thriller, based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and developed for TV by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer has been a hit with audiences and critics.

#KillingEve series 3 will air exclusively on the BBC in the UK (series 2 coming soon). xhttps://t.co/knW0Znd6li pic.twitter.com/alwGW5xfvl — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 9, 2019

The second series started airing in the US on Sunday night with an episode called Do You Know How To Dispose Of A Body? and will be shown in the UK later this year.

The programme about MI5 officer Eve, played by Oh, and her cat-and-mouse hunt for psychotic assassin Villanelle, played by Comer, debuted last year.

Charlotte Moore, director of content at the BBC, said: “It’s fantastic news that there will be a third series of this award-winning hit drama and we’re delighted UK audiences will be able to see Killing Eve exclusively on the BBC.

“In the meantime, Villanelle and Eve will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a second series soon.”

