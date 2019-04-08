Viewers 'heartbroken' as Fleabag's second series comes to an end

Fans said the finale was 'stunning'.

Fleabag fans said they were “heartbroken” as the second series came to an end.

The critically acclaimed BBC comedy – created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge – wrapped up on Monday night.

The show about main character Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) and her ill-fated relationships has been a huge hit.

Although viewers were upset to see it finish, many said the finale was the perfect send-off.

“Oh my… #Fleabag Beyond brilliant. Funny. Poignant. Classy. Sexy. So clever. Heartbroken it’s over… on every level. And what a perfect ending. The woman is a genius,” one person said on Twitter.

“Good God, what a send-off,” said another.

“The perfect, poetic ending we were promised. Outstanding television. I’m heartbroken. #Fleabag.”

“Gutted that #Fleabag is over but what a way to go!” one fan posted.

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge has absolutely outdone herself with one of the best TV finales ever.

“Heartbroken and gobsmacked in equal measure.”

Some said the series, which saw Fleabag grapple with religion as well as her love life, was “stunning”.

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge just casually delivering a magnificent and perfect ending to her series,” tweeted one delighted fan.

“I salute everyone involved with #Fleabag . Stunning stuff!”

The show began as Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, before she adapted it for the small screen.

