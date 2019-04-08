Viewers 'heartbroken' as Fleabag's second series comes to an end

8th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Fans said the finale was 'stunning'.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fleabag fans said they were “heartbroken” as the second series came to an end.

The critically acclaimed BBC comedy – created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge – wrapped up on Monday night.

The show about main character Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) and her ill-fated relationships has been a huge hit.

Although viewers were upset to see it finish, many said the finale was the perfect send-off.

“Oh my… #Fleabag Beyond brilliant. Funny. Poignant. Classy. Sexy. So clever. Heartbroken it’s over… on every level. And what a perfect ending. The woman is a genius,” one person said on Twitter.

“Good God, what a send-off,” said another.

“The perfect, poetic ending we were promised. Outstanding television. I’m heartbroken. #Fleabag.”

“Gutted that #Fleabag is over but what a way to go!” one fan posted.

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge has absolutely outdone herself with one of the best TV finales ever.

“Heartbroken and gobsmacked in equal measure.”

Some said the series, which saw Fleabag grapple with religion as well as her love life, was “stunning”.

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge just casually delivering a magnificent and perfect ending to her series,” tweeted one delighted fan.

“I salute everyone involved with #Fleabag . Stunning stuff!”

The show began as Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, before she adapted it for the small screen.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ben Foden says he'll always love ex Una Healy on SAS: Who Dares Wins

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too
4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my dandruff problem?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick

Grayson Perry's Olivier Awards cape - and 6 other times he's been a colourful fashion maverick
Line Of Duty biggest show of 2019 so far with more than 11m viewers

Line Of Duty biggest show of 2019 so far with more than 11m viewers
As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon

As Marc Jacobs marries at a celeb-filled wedding, 5 reasons he's a fashion design icon
A carriage with a view: The 10 most Instagrammed train journeys in the world

A carriage with a view: The 10 most Instagrammed train journeys in the world
A carriage with a view: The 10 most Instagrammed train journeys in the world

Ben Foden says he'll always love ex Una Healy on SAS: Who Dares Wins