Charlotte Ritchie: I felt like a ghost watching Call The Midwife

9th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actress's character Nurse Barbara died in series seven.

Charlotte Ritchie as Barbara

Charlotte Ritchie has said she felt like a ghost watching Call The Midwife after the death of her character.

The actress’ alter ego Nurse Barbara died in the seventh series of the BBC period drama after contracting septicaemia.

Ritchie, 29. said watching the latest series made her miss being on the programme about midwives in the East End in the 1960s.

She told Radio Times magazine: “I watched the series that just finished and I felt a bit like a ghost myself, just watching my friends live on, wishing I could walk among them again.

“But there’s something comforting in missing something like that, because it means you did actually love it…

“I just never wanted to stand still for too long.”

The actress had been in Call The Midwife for three years before she left in 2018.

She is now set to star in a new comedy called Ghosts.

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

© Press Association 2019

