Stephen Mulhern becomes Hugh Jackman's Greatest Showman character

Stephen Mulhern has taken on a new look – transforming into The Greatest Showman ringmaster PT Barnum.

Appearing as Hugh Jackman’s character in the musical film, the presenter donned a top hat, waistcoat and red suit overcoat for a themed photo shoot.

The Britain’s Got More Talent host began his career as a magician and said he still dabbles in entertainment, performing for the children of fellow celebrities.

The presenter has returned to ITV2’s Britain’s Got More Talent (Marco Vittur/heat magazine)

He told Heat magazine: “I actually recently did Holly Willoughby’s children’s birthday parties – and Emma Willis’.

“I tell you what, I can do live TV and present in front of huge amounts of people, but doing a kids’ party when you haven’t done one for a while – I was so nervous.

“Kids don’t care if they shout out. And they’re savvy.”

Britain’s Got Talent returned to screens on Saturday, with Ant McPartlin resuming his role as presenter after he stepped down from TV commitments following a drink-driving conviction.

Speaking about McPartlin, Mulhern told Heat: “He’s back with a vengeance. He’s doing incredibly well. And he looks fantastic.”

