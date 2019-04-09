Tina O'Brien warns tough times are ahead for Corrie's Sarah and Gary

The actress said her soap character Sarah is sick of Gary's lies.

Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien has warned that Sarah and Gary’s relationship could be over because of his lies about his financial troubles.

Sarah (O’Brien) is horrified when she finds out that Gary (Mikey North) is in debt to a loan shark. But what really upsets her is that he has lied about the situation.

“Sarah is so shocked – she had absolutely no idea what was going on,” said O’Brien.

Mikey North (PA)

“Gary very convincingly told her that the reason he had some money was that he got paid for a job in advance and I don’t think she had any reason to doubt him.

“She believed the days of him lying to her were over.

“There’s been a lot of financial pressure on them recently, but she trusted him.”

The actress said Sarah wants trust and communication between the couple, and that every time Gary holds back it “knocks another hole in their relationship”.

“It’s a question of whether the relationship can survive much longer when there’s such a lack of communication,” O’Brien said.

“She’s quite a tolerant partner, but she’s sick of the lies.

“In the past I would have said they could have got over this, but this time I’m not sure.

“At this point, although Sarah still loves him, she’s very doubtful whether they have a future together.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2019