Martin Compston joins Soccer Aid's World XI team for charity match

The Line Of Duty star is reclaiming his position in the annual football event.

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston will once again swap his waistcoat for a football kit as he takes to the pitch for this year’s Soccer Aid tournament.

The Scottish actor is reclaiming his position in the Soccer Aid World XI squad in the annual event, which sees celebrities and ex-professional footballers join forces in aid of Unicef.

Compston, who stars as DS Steve Arnott in the Jed Mercurio drama, will play alongside Usain Bolt, singer Niall Horan and former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Martin Compston has signed up for the World XI squad (Tom Dymond/Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

Love Island star Kem Cetinay and freestyle footballer Billy Wingrove are also in the line-up.

They will face the England squad, currently made up of Olympic champion runner Sir Mo Farah, former footballer Jamie Redknapp, TV presenters Ben Shephard and Mark Wright, fitness expert Joe Wicks, and Jeremy Lynch, who is in a freestyle football duo with Wingrove.

Compston, who played in his first Soccer Aid for Unicef match in 2014, said: “I want to win. To a Scotsman seeing those three lions on a shirt is like a red rag to a bull.

“Losing on penalties last year really was a sore one.

“Having Didier Drogba back on his home turf at Stamford Bridge I’m sure is going to help us lift the trophy this year.”

Father and son duo Harry and Jamie Redknapp will go head to head (Ray Burmiston/Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

The World XI team, formerly known as the Rest Of The World side, will be overseen by I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner Harry Redknapp and broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The England squad is being co-managed by Sam Allardyce and Morgan’s Good Morning Britain co-host, Susanna Reid.

Soccer Aid for Unicef was co-founded by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes in 2006.

Soccer Aid 2019, which will raise money for children around the world, takes place at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge on June 16. It will be broadcast live on ITV and STV.

© Press Association 2019