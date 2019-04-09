Game Of Thrones viewers will need therapy after finale - Gwendoline Christie

The saga of who will rule Westeros comes to its dramatic climax.

Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie has said that fans may need to seek therapy after the show’s dramatic ending.

The epic fantasy drama returns to screens next week for its eighth and final season, and Christie and her co-star Emilia Clarke have promised that viewers will enjoy the “bigger” than ever before episodes.

Speaking of the show’s ending, Christie, who plays Brienne Of Tarth, told the Radio Times magazine: “You’re going to need therapy.

“The show ending is going to send all of the world into (seeking) professional help.”

Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, said that the eighth series is “bigger than anything we’ve ever done”.

“Ten times bigger. It’s like everything is on steroids,” she added.

Christie also said that she feels her character – a formidable warrior standing at more than six feet tall – has been involved in a movement about women being perceived in a different way.

The actress said: “I do feel emotional about it – it’s everything that the character has said to me and meant to me.

“I feel like she has been a part of a cultural movement that’s demanded that women are seen in a different way.”

Clarke said she can see similarities between the TV series, based on George R R Martin’s fantasy novels, and the current political landscape.

She said: “The overarching theme in the entire show, but especially in season eight, is power.

“It’s about what it does to people, what it actually is, who deserves it, what are the decisions that you have to make when you have it, what are the sacrifices that you have to make?

“I find it fascinating in the real world, too, looking at politicians.

“The amount of times that I read newspapers or shout at the TV, and then I think, ‘I wonder… behind those closed doors, I wonder what deals you had to cut to get where you are?’”

Game Of Thrones season eight will see regular cast members including Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Peter Dinklage return for the final time.

It will contain six episodes and will finally bring an end to the saga of who will rule Westeros.

It will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK beginning on April 15.

