New prize gives diverse range of artists £30,000 to support music careers

New prize gives diverse range of artists £30,000 to support music careers9th Apr 19 | Entertainment News
The prize will support touring, funding and recording.
A new music prize has awarded £30,000 to help support UK talents battling to break through in a challenging industry.
The Drake YolanDa Award was launched to help artists, and redress the balance between emerging acts and mainstream domination.
Ten artists have now been given £3,000 each to support their careers – with winners working in genres ranging from rap, to funk, country and jazz.
Newham grime artist Guvna B, jazz singer Cherise Adams-Burnett, and country duo Worry Dolls are among the winners.
The money given by the prize is intended to be spent on touring, marketing and recording.
YolanDa Brown, co-founder of Drake YolanDa Award, said: “There is so much amazing music in the world and the mainstream acts signed to major labels tend to dominate the airwaves and column inches.
“We are committed to help put a spotlight on as many of these amazing emerging acts as possible.”
Gareth Malone, celebrity choir master and prize judge, added: “It is so important to help the next generation of artists to find their feet in a challenging industry.”
Winning acts were chosen from 200 entries by Gareth Malone, music editor of The Independent Roisin O’Connor, X Factor winner Matt Cardle and country music star Ben Earle.
Open to musicians aged 16-30, the music prize was founded by broadcaster YolanDa Brown and philanthropist James Drake.
The list of winners:
- Genevieve Dawson’s
- Guvna B
- Holly Redford-Jones
- Cherise Adams-Burnett
- Quinn Oulton
- Said Skeleton
- Worry Dolls Joe Baxter
- Zola Marcelle
- Lady Sanity
© Press Association 2019