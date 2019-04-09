Luther star Wunmi Mosaku meets survivors of violence in Ghana

Luther star Wunmi Mosaku has said she was “inspired” by the stories she heard when she met female survivors of violence in Ghana.

The Bafta-winning actress visited the country with ActionAid to help highlight a new campaign to secure justice for women and girls who have been affected by violence.

Mosaku, whose grandmother was raised in Ghana, met survivors of domestic abuse and saw how the charity is working with women and girls to understand and claim their rights and report violence.

“I was inspired by the courageous women and girls I met in Ghana,” she said.

“Talking to them and hearing their stories, I understood the deep-rooted beliefs that have taken hold in communities all over the world, from Ghana to the UK.

“All too often, women and girls are made to feel that their lives are inferior, and that they exist for men to control.

“This is the root of the violence they face – but it’s made worse by the extreme poverty that holds women and girls back around the world.”

Wunmi Mosaku (Abbie-Trayler Smith)

The organisation said an estimated 45% of women in Ghana experience domestic violence during their lifetime, and that intimate partner violence is common in poor rural communities. Many incidents go unreported.

Mosaku continued: “I’m proud to be partnering with these women and girls, and with ActionAid, to demand justice for survivors of violence in Ghana and around the world.

“My Grandma was raised in Ghana, and she always said that if she hadn’t spent time here, she wouldn’t have fought back against her arranged marriage in Nigeria – meaning she wouldn’t have met my grandfather and I wouldn’t be here.

“Join me and the women and girls campaigning with ActionAid, as we demand a world where justice is accessible for all survivors of violence.”

ActionAid UK CEO Girish Menon said: “We’re grateful that Wunmi travelled to Ghana with ActionAid to meet the courageous survivors who are calling for change in their communities.

“Millions of women and girls around the world experience violence, but are unable to seek justice due to the barriers they face – from sexist laws to outdated, misogynistic attitudes.

“We hope governments will start listening to survivors, and take action to fix the broken systems that protect perpetrators around the world.”

© Press Association 2019