Olly Murs in talks to return for a third season of The Voice UK

9th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

His contestant, Molly Hocking, won the latest series of the TV talent show.

Dumbo European Premiere - London

Olly Murs has revealed he is in talks to return for a third season of The Voice UK.

The singer’s contestant, Molly Hocking, was triumphant on the show’s finale on Saturday, leading Murs to pose naked in a chair to celebrate.

And Murs is already thinking about his return as a coach – but may want a reward for winning.

The Voice - Olly Murs
Voice coach Olly Murs has revealed he is in talks about a return (David Parry/PA)

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “There have already been negotiations in regards to my return to The Voice next year.

“Obviously I won this year — there will be heavy negotiations for a bonus next year, that’s for sure.”

Hocking’s win was a first victory for Murs since he joined The Voice in 2017 alongside fellow coaches Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am.

Former X Factor star Murs celebrated by posing naked in one of The Voice’s big red chairs, sharing a picture of the moment to Instagram with the caption: “The Winner takes it off.”

Explaining the move, Murs told Good Morning Britain: “It has become a thing, I did it at Soccer Aid last year. Whenever I win something I always like to get naked for some reason.

“I don’t know why, it’s just something funny and I just decided to get in the chair naked, I thought it was just a bit of a laugh, I’m just so happy.”



© Press Association 2019

