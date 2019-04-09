Nipsey Hussle memorial to be held at Los Angeles arena

The event, called Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life, is taking place at the Staples Centre.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The website for the 21,000-seat arena says free tickets will become available at 10am on Tuesday (6pm BST) for the event that organisers are calling Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life.

The memorial begins at 10am Thursday (6pm BST). No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

Hussle, a 33-year-old father of two and a hip-hop artist, was fatally shot March 31 while standing outside his south Los Angeles clothing store.

Two days later, police arrested Eric R Holder Jr and on Thursday prosecutors charged him with murder.

Holder has pleaded not guilty.

