Netflix postpones release of film starring Felicity Huffman amid bribery scandal

Huffman has said she will plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy and fraud.

Netflix has postponed the release of a film starring Felicity Huffman after she agreed to plead guilty in a college bribery scam.

The actress was due to star in romantic comedy Otherhood, which had a release date of April 26.

However, after Huffman said she would enter a guilty plea on Monday, the streaming giant said it will no longer arrive later this month, though did not give a new date.

Netflix has postponed the release of a film starring Felicity Huffman (Steven Senne/AP)

It comes after Huffman was among the famous and wealthy parents caught up in the college admissions bribery scandal affecting some of the most prestigious universities in America.

Former Desperate Housewives star Huffman, 56, was accused of paying consultant Rick Singer 15,000 dollars (£11,000) disguised as a charitable donation to boost her daughter’s test score.

In a statement, Huffman apologised for taking part in the scam and said she will “accept the consequences that stem from those actions”.

She said: “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.

“This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Huffman will plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy and fraud, according to court documents.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors are seeking a sentence of between four to 10 months.





