David Beckham appeals for end of malaria 'in nine languages' for campaign

The former football star will speak the voices of men and women around the world using AI technology.

The former football star is given the voices of men and women from around the world – including malaria survivors and doctors fighting the disease.

The Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live campaign invites people to contribute their own voice to help end one of the world’s oldest and deadliest diseases.

In the short film, Beckham begins by speaking in English before appearing to converse fluently in Spanish, Kinyarwanda, Arabic, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Kiswahili and Yoruba.

Using AI video synthesis technology, producers created a 3D model of the father-of-four which they re-animated with the voices of eight others.

Each language and voice represent a part of the world affected by malaria in both the past and present.

Beckham ends the film in English, saying: “Speak up and say ‘malaria must die’. One voice can be powerful, but all of our voices together? Then they will have to listen.”

The 43-year-old is a founding member of the Malaria No More UK Leadership Council, with more than a decade of support for the charity.

He said: “I have been working with Malaria No More UK for over 10 years and to be a part of this campaign and to help share some of the real stories behind malaria is really important to me.

“Dr Elvis Eze, who was with us on set, has suffered with malaria many times and, as a doctor, he has seen how dangerous this disease can be.

“For me, it was so important to learn how he is using his experiences to raise awareness of malaria with young people in the UK and abroad.

“It’s unacceptable that malaria still kills a child every two minutes so please add your voice to the petition.”

Dr Eze, whose voice features speaking Yoruba, a language spoken in Nigeria, said: “My life changed when I worked at a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, and I saw the intolerable toll of malaria.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. I now work for the NHS in the UK and have seen how this is a global challenge.

“Through the Voice Petition, we each have a chance to inspire change wherever we are”.

– Add your voice to the Voice Petition at www.malariamustdie.com

