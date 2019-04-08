Killing Eve renewed for third series

The show stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Hit drama Killing Eve has been renewed for a third series.

The news was announced just hours after the second series of the Golden Globe-winning programme premiered in the US.

BBC America tweeted: “ANNOUNCING: @BBCAMERICA has renewed #KillingEve for a third season!”

The programme about an MI5 officer (Sandra Oh) and her cat-and-mouse hunt for a psychotic assassin (Jodie Comer) debuted last year, enthralling audiences across the globe and winning critical acclaim.

It returned in the US on Sunday night with an episode called Do You Know How To Dispose Of A Body?

The series, which is made by BBC America, will be shown on a weekly basis before coming to the UK, where all episodes will be made available on BBC iPlayer at the same time.

