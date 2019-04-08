Lil Nas X could challenge Lewis Capaldi in UK charts

8th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

His viral track has risen rapidly in the singles chart.

Lewis Capaldi could maintain the number one spot in the chart for the seventh week in a row as competition from Lil Nas X grows.

The Someone You Loved singer could continue his domination, as record-breaking Billie Eilish remains top in the album charts.

Her single Bad Guy sits at number two in the singles chart, followed by Giant by Rag’n’Bone Man and Calvin Harris.

Competition could come from viral rap and country crossover Old Town Road, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Lil Nas X track has climbed rapidly in the charts and currently sits at number three.

It entered the UK charts at 39, and the track by the Atlanta-born rapper has risen 35 places in just a matter of days.

i’m happy see look

Just You And I by Tom walker rounds off the singles top five, according to the Official Charts Company.

Out Of The Blue by Mike And The Mechanics sits behind 17-year-old Eilish’s number one in the album charts, with Free Spirit by Khalid in number three.

The Greatest Showman Soundtrack remains in the top five, ahead of Tom Walker’s What A Time To Be Alive.

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike

Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
As Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome their new baby - 5 things you only know if you're an older dad
Ireland AM's Ciara Doherty welcomes baby girl
