Dani Dyer channels Ariana Grande after split from Jack Fincham

Dani Dyer has said she listens to Ariana Grande for “all the emotions” after it was announced she had split from Jack Fincham.

The Love Island winner appeared on Scott Mills’ show on Radio 1 and answered a question from the presenter about crying.

Dyer said: “I do cry, yeah, I am a bit of a crier, I’m a very emotional person. I’m quite in touch with my emotions. But I don’t like doing it in front of people.”

Asked about the last time she cried, Dyer replied: “Yesterday, actually. I’m cool though. I just listen to Ariana (Grande).

“My answer is to just listen to Ariana, she literally gives you all the emotions you want.”

The 22-year-old laughed when Mills referred to Grande’s song Thank U, Next, in which the pop star reflects on past relationships.

Dyer and Fincham announced last week that they had split, eight months after winning the ITV2 show.

The couple got together soon after the reality TV series began last summer (Ian West/PA)

Fincham shared the break-up in a post on his Instagram Story, saying “sometimes things aren’t meant to be”.

They got together soon after the fourth series of the reality TV show started in June last year and went on to win the competition.

