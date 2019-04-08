Line Of Duty biggest show of 2019 so far with more than 11m viewers

8th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The police procedural has been a huge hit with viewers,

Line of Duty

Line Of Duty has become the biggest show of 2019 so far, with more than 11 million people tuning in for the first episode of the new series.

Jed Mercurio’s police drama returned on March 31 and recorded the highest ratings for an episode in its history, and the largest on any channel this year.

The BBC said the episode received a four-screen consolidated audience – which includes televisions and online devices -) of 11.4 million.

It is the BBC’s biggest drama since last year’s terrorism thriller Bodyguard, which was also created by Mercurio.

The episode also performed strongly with younger viewers, with 1.5 million 16 to 34-year-olds watching.

It was the second biggest audience in the demographic for a programme this year, beaten only by Luther’s 1.6 million launch.

The fifth series of Line Of Duty – which stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Stephen Graham – continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike
The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats
Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

'Haze glazing' is set to be 2019's biggest hair colour trend - how to get the look

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day

15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action

Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action
7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy

7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy
7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre