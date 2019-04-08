Beyonce channels Maya Angelou in first trailer for Netflix film

Poet and activist Maya Angelou intones over footage from Beyonce’s acclaimed Coachella performance in the first trailer for the US artist’s Netflix film.

Homecoming will detail her 2018 show at the Californian festival which featured appearances from her sister Solange, her husband Jay-Z and her former group Destiny’s Child.

The highly-anticipated film will present behind the scenes footage and interviews from before, during and after the show.

The voice of Angelou, who died in 2014 aged 86, plays over footage from the documentary, discussing life and kindness.

She says: “What I really want to do is be a representative of my race, of the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be.

“I have a chance to teach and to love and to laugh, and I know that when I’m finished doing what I’m sent here to do I will be called home.

“I will go home without any fear or trepidation about what is going to happen.”

© Press Association 2019