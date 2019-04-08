BBC acquires Nick Hornby comedy starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd

The BBC has acquired rights to a Nick Hornby short-form comedy series starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd.

State Of The Union is written by Fever Pitch and About A Boy author Hornby, revolving around a couple undergoing marriage therapy.

Pike plays the part of Louise with O’Dowd playing Tom, with each 10-minute episode featuring the pair in the pub before their therapy sessions.

Stephen Frears is director for the series of 10 short episodes, which will air on BBC Two.

Hornby said: “I am delighted that State Of The Union will be shown on the BBC – it’s absolutely the right place for it, and it was hard for us to imagine any other home in the UK.”

Chris O’Dowd will play Tom in the series (Ian West/PA)

Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two, said: “I am so delighted to bring this to the BBC Two audience. The writing is so fantastic, the performances from Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd are pitch perfect and the direction is the very best in the world.”

Each “polished gem” episode reveals more about the lives of the married couple and what has led them to therapy.

The series was acquired from See-Saw Films.

