Russell Brand avoids Ofcom probe over Celebrity Bake Off 'vagina' cookie

Russell Brand’s graphic “vagina” cookie creation on The Great Celebrity Bake Off has avoided an Ofcom investigation.

The broadcasting regulator received 11 complaints from viewers over the comedian’s edible tribute to the birth of his child on the charity edition of the baking programme for Stand Up To Cancer.

Ofcom has assessed the complaints but chose not to investigate, ruling that Brand’s references were presented in a light-hearted manner and were mainly aired after the watershed.

He appeared on the Bake Off on March 5, with the episode airing between 8pm and 9.15pm on Channel 4.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We considered a small number of complaints about comments in this charity baking competition.

“In our view, the remarks were light-hearted and not sexually explicit.”

The comedian and actor baked a miniature version of his partner in a birthing pool complete with a confectionery placenta for his showstopper creation.

Brand impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his unorthodox piece, with Leith labelling it “a celebration of womanhood Germaine Greer would have approved of”.

He went on to win the Star Baker accolade on the programme, fending off competition from Hollywood star Jon Lithgow, comedian Jon Richardson and Paralympian Hannah Cockroft.

