WWE stars send congratulations as Becky Lynch wins first all-female main event

Wrestling stars have sent messages of congratulations after Becky Lynch triumphed in the first ever all-female main event in WWE history.

The champion won the headline Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 35, and now holds the belt for both Raw and Smackdown after beating titleholders Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Known as The Man, the Limerick-born star helped set a WWE attendance record at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The annual event grossed 16.9 million US dollars (£13 million), surpassing the venue’s previous record of 12.3 million US dollars (£9.4 million) set by WrestleMania 29 in 2013 – with a sold-out crowd of 82,265 fans from all 50 states and 68 countries, the organisation said.

Wrestling star Lana Day wrote on Twitter: “It was worth giving up my spot at the #RoyalRumble for @BeckyLynchWWE to see what she accomplished tonight for all women & every underdog chasing the dream !

“You are truly #TheMan.”

Micky Foley wrote: “THE MYTH…THE LEGEND…THE MAN! You did it @BeckyLynchWWE!”

Meanwhile Flair, who was defeated by Lynch, wrote: “Attention, opportunity, trust, and RESPECT. We dreamed of it. We worked for it. We deserve it.

“Thank you to all female Superstars then, now, and in the future who made tonight possible. #Evolution #WrestleMania.”

Ahead of the event, Lynch wrote on Twtter: “Today is the day when The Man finally comes around to collect. Today is the day when you and me change how this business works, thinks and progresses. I. Am. Ready. For. This. Day.”

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

