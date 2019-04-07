Domhnall Gleeson kicks Land Rover as he films Peter Rabbit 2

7th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The cast are shooting in Richmond, Surrey.

Peter Rabbit filming

Domhnall Gleeson has been pictured giving his Land Rover a hearty kick as he films the Peter Rabbit sequel.

The images of the actor shooting Peter Rabbit 2 in Richmond, Surrey, show him climbing out of a 4X4, which appears to have broken down, then booting it with his foot.

Domhnall Gleeson kicking a car during filming
Domhnall Gleeson kicking a car during filming (Yui Mok/PA)

One of the snaps shows Gleeson’s mic had fallen from his clothing.

Domhnall Gleeson’s radio mic falls out of his clothing
Domhnall Gleeson’s radio mic falls out of his clothing (Yui Mok/PA)

Gleeson, who plays Thomas McGregor, is also seen zipping around in an Aston Martin driven by Rose Byrne, who plays Bea.

Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson driving in an Aston Martin car
Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson driving in an Aston Martin car (Yui Mok/PA)

The first film in the live-action series was released in 2018 and featured the voice of James Corden as the eponymous rabbit and Margot Robbie as Flopsy.

The sequel is due to be unveiled in 2020.

