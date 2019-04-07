Strictly's Kevin Clifton says UK arts are vital

7th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The dancer said British audiences still want 'ballroom dancing and baking'.

Kevin Clifton

Kevin Clifton has said the arts are vital to the UK even amid cuts and political instability.

Asked about the cultural power of Britain, the dancer said entertainers need to “carry on” doing what they are doing.

The star, who won last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing with Stacey Dooley, attended the Olivier Awards in London.

He said that British audiences still want “ballroom dancing and baking” despite Brexit making headlines.

Asked about the importance of UK theatre, Clifton said: “It’s vital. It’s vital, all the arts are vital.

“Sometimes it’s seen as something sort of, you know, trivial. We’re constantly having cuts from all the spending on it.

“You can spend on everything that seems sort of vital and serious all the time.”

Asked about the UK’s cultural output during a time of political upheaval, Clifton said: “It’s what we’re about.

“When you look at Britain and you look at what’s on TV, it’s sort of ballroom dancing and baking.

“People just want their slice of entertainment.”

“It’s hugely important that we all carry on doing what we’re doing.”

Clifton appeared on the red carpet for the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Sir Ian McKellen and David Suchet are among the nominations for best actor.

David Suchet on the red carpet
David Suchet is nominated for best actor at the Olivier Awards (Ian West/PA)

Gillian Anderson is in contention for best actress.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day
15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day

As Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome their new baby - 5 things you only know if you're an older dad

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike

The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats
Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action

Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action
Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action

7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy