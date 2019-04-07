Strictly's Kevin Clifton says UK arts are vital

The dancer said British audiences still want 'ballroom dancing and baking'.

Kevin Clifton has said the arts are vital to the UK even amid cuts and political instability.

Asked about the cultural power of Britain, the dancer said entertainers need to “carry on” doing what they are doing.

The star, who won last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing with Stacey Dooley, attended the Olivier Awards in London.

He said that British audiences still want “ballroom dancing and baking” despite Brexit making headlines.

Asked about the importance of UK theatre, Clifton said: “It’s vital. It’s vital, all the arts are vital.

“Sometimes it’s seen as something sort of, you know, trivial. We’re constantly having cuts from all the spending on it.

“You can spend on everything that seems sort of vital and serious all the time.”

Asked about the UK’s cultural output during a time of political upheaval, Clifton said: “It’s what we’re about.

“When you look at Britain and you look at what’s on TV, it’s sort of ballroom dancing and baking.

“People just want their slice of entertainment.”

“It’s hugely important that we all carry on doing what we’re doing.”

Clifton appeared on the red carpet for the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Sir Ian McKellen and David Suchet are among the nominations for best actor.

David Suchet is nominated for best actor at the Olivier Awards (Ian West/PA)

Gillian Anderson is in contention for best actress.

© Press Association 2019