Tina stars stress importance of representation in media

7th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Adrienne Warren and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith have been nominated for Olivier Awards.

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Stars of West End musical Tina have said representation is vital for modern media and audiences.

Adrienne Warren, who plays Tina Turner in the hit musical, stressed the importance of having people of colour seen in order for audiences to feel represented.

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, who stars as Ike Turner, said that proper representation is vital in theatre and “every medium”.

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren plays Tina Turner in the production (Ian West/PA)

The pair spoke at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, after both earning nominations for their work.

Warren said: “When you watch something you want to be able to see yourself in it.

“The more we are able to see represented across the board, the more people you have coming to the theatre because they want to be there, because they can relate to it.

“That’s what it’s about, that what art is about.”

Holdbrook-Smith added: “It’s an important addition to everything everywhere, every medium everywhere.

“The more you see difference the more you see yourself.”

The pair have been nominated for best actor and actress in a musical.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

As Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome their new baby - 5 things you only know if you're an older dad
As Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome their new baby - 5 things you only know if you're an older dad

The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike
The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day

15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day
7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy

7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy
Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action

Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action
'Haze glazing' is set to be 2019's biggest hair colour trend - how to get the look

'Haze glazing' is set to be 2019's biggest hair colour trend - how to get the look
'Haze glazing' is set to be 2019's biggest hair colour trend - how to get the look

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre