Gillian Anderson brilliant in black on Olivier red carpet

Gillian Anderson brilliant in black on Olivier red carpet7th Apr 19 | Entertainment News
Bright blues and greens were also seen on the red carpet.
Gillian Anderson was the picture of elegance as she stepped out at the Olivier Awards in an eye-catching black dress.
The actress, a nominee at the ceremony, looked stunning in the fitted, floor-length gown, which had delicate thin shoulder straps and featured partially see-through sections.
A red bag added a pop of colour.
Darcey Bussell turned heads as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in a bold green column, which the Strictly judge teamed with simple jewellery.
Bussell’s fellow Strictly star Joanne Clifton was also among the style standouts.
The dancer wore a sparkly ice blue gown with a wrap over skirt and plunging neckline, with her blonde curls over one shoulder.
Beverley Knight also wore blue, but the singer opted for a more dramatic shade.
Her show-stopping dress had a black pattern and a piece of blue silk draped around the bodice and over the shoulder.
Former American Idol contestant Katharine McPhee added some glamour in a bright red, off the shoulder gown that matched the carpet outside the London venue.
Actress Nina Kristofferson also wore red – with a twist.
Her dress featured a pink ruffle which wound its way from her shoulder to the hem.
US actress Martha Plimpton chose a tux instead of a dress.
She looked fashion forward in the smart monochrome get up, with her blonde hair swept up off her face and a bright red lipstick completing the look.
The awards celebrate the best of British theatre.
