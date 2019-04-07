Sharon D Clarke hopes to inspire young girls to theatre success

The singer and actress was honoured at the Olivier Awards.

Sharon D Clarke has said she hopes young girls will be inspired by her Olivier Award win without going “the Rada route”.

The singer was named as best actress in a musical for her work in Caroline, Or Change at the 2019 Olivier Awards in London.

She has said that she did not benefit from distinguished schooling or connections, and hopes her win will offer inspiration to young girls from her background.

Her message was: “Yo girl, just go for it.”

Clarke added: “I’m a Tottenham girl. Listen, you don’t have to be going to Rada, you don’t have to go to some big drama school.

“I didn’t go that Rada route and I am living my dream, daily.

The Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical goes to… Sharon D. Clarke for @carolinewestend! #OlivierAwards pic.twitter.com/V6lV7LIfQ4 — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 7, 2019

“If I inspire someone, who’s sitting down in their house now, some young kid who’s going ‘I don’t have the money to go to drama school, I don’t have those kind of connections.’.

“Baby, I did it, I’m doing it.”

She said that her performance was a “career highlight” and that Caroline, Or Change is a “beautiful show”.

© Press Association 2019