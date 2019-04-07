Sharon D Clarke hopes to inspire young girls to theatre success

7th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The singer and actress was honoured at the Olivier Awards.

Olivier Awards 2019 - London

Sharon D Clarke has said she hopes young girls will be inspired by her Olivier Award win without going “the Rada route”.

The singer was named as best actress in a musical for her work in Caroline, Or Change at the 2019 Olivier Awards in London.

She has said that she did not benefit from distinguished schooling or connections, and hopes her win will offer inspiration to young girls from her background.

Her message was: “Yo girl, just go for it.”

Clarke added: “I’m a Tottenham girl. Listen, you don’t have to be going to Rada, you don’t have to go to some big drama school.

“I didn’t go that Rada route and I am living my dream, daily.

“If I inspire someone, who’s sitting down in their house now, some young kid who’s going ‘I don’t have the money to go to drama school, I don’t have those kind of connections.’.

“Baby, I did it, I’m doing it.”

She said that her performance was a “career highlight” and that Caroline, Or Change is a “beautiful show”.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland AM's Ciara Doherty welcomes baby girl

7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy
7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy

15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day
15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome their new baby - 5 things you only know if you're an older dad

As Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome their new baby - 5 things you only know if you're an older dad
Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action

Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action
Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action

Ireland AM's Ciara Doherty welcomes baby girl