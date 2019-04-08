Stacey Solomon: Why I'll be returning to work after having my baby

8th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Loose Women panellist is expecting her third child.

Baby Annoucement

Stacey Solomon has said she will go back to work as soon as she can after having her baby.

The Loose Women panellist and Celebrity Juice star, 29, is pregnant with her third child, and her first with partner Joe Swash.

She told Hello! magazine: “We’re self-employed, so you have to make hay while the sun is shining.

Stacey Solomon in Hello! magazine
Stacey Solomon in Hello! magazine (Hello!)

“It’s not like I can work my way up the ladder and guarantee myself a staff position anywhere.

“So providing that all my children are happy, first and foremost, then I’ll go back to work ASAP.

“I’ve got a mortgage to pay and I’ve got children to feed and I love what I do.”

And she added of her partner, I’m A Celebrity winner Swash: “Nobody’s asking Joe if he’ll go back to work when the baby’s born.”

The new arrival will be a brother or sister for Solomon’s two sons Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships, and Swash’s son Harry.

And she said Swash is excited about becoming a father again.

“He’s a million miles ahead, thinking about everything, definitely buying loads of stuff, gadgets I never knew existed,” Solomon said.

For the Hello! shoot, the Loose Women star insisted on having all the images un-airbrushed.

“In (airbrushed) pictures I don’t recognise myself sometimes. I look worse, I look weird,” she said.

“Those are the occasions when I felt like I am not good enough. You start thinking, ‘So they didn’t like my arms or my legs, or that I have a line in my forehead.’ And to me that’s a horrible feeling.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now. 

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action

'Haze glazing' is set to be 2019's biggest hair colour trend - how to get the look
'Haze glazing' is set to be 2019's biggest hair colour trend - how to get the look

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

As Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome their new baby - 5 things you only know if you're an older dad

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats
The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike

The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day

15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day
15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day

Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty's husband praises nurses and midwives amid strike action