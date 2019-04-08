Stacey Solomon: Why I'll be returning to work after having my baby

The Loose Women panellist is expecting her third child.

Stacey Solomon has said she will go back to work as soon as she can after having her baby.

The Loose Women panellist and Celebrity Juice star, 29, is pregnant with her third child, and her first with partner Joe Swash.

She told Hello! magazine: “We’re self-employed, so you have to make hay while the sun is shining.

Stacey Solomon in Hello! magazine (Hello!)

“It’s not like I can work my way up the ladder and guarantee myself a staff position anywhere.

“So providing that all my children are happy, first and foremost, then I’ll go back to work ASAP.

“I’ve got a mortgage to pay and I’ve got children to feed and I love what I do.”

And she added of her partner, I’m A Celebrity winner Swash: “Nobody’s asking Joe if he’ll go back to work when the baby’s born.”

The new arrival will be a brother or sister for Solomon’s two sons Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships, and Swash’s son Harry.

And she said Swash is excited about becoming a father again.

“He’s a million miles ahead, thinking about everything, definitely buying loads of stuff, gadgets I never knew existed,” Solomon said.

For the Hello! shoot, the Loose Women star insisted on having all the images un-airbrushed.

“In (airbrushed) pictures I don’t recognise myself sometimes. I look worse, I look weird,” she said.

“Those are the occasions when I felt like I am not good enough. You start thinking, ‘So they didn’t like my arms or my legs, or that I have a line in my forehead.’ And to me that’s a horrible feeling.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.

