Michael Ball: I suffered with nerves for years

8th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The singer spoke to The Big Issue magazine.

Comic Relief 2019

Michael Ball has told how he grappled with nerves and panic attacks early in his career.

The singer said getting glandular fever in his 20s, while starring in Les Miserables, was partly responsible.

The 56-year-old told The Big Issue: “It left me very tired and debilitated and that starts the demons in your head.

“Suddenly there’s this little voice in your head saying ‘You’re going to get this wrong, you’re going to mess this up and let everyone down’…

“The demons take over. You feel you have to look strong on the outside even if you feel like you’re dying. I was going potty.”

And he told the magazine: “Anyone who’s suffered from panic attacks knows how frightening they are.

“And I was getting them on stage. It came to a point I couldn’t get off the Tube, I was so scared of having an attack.”

But talking about surviving the ordeal, Ball said: “I have far ascended beyond every ambition my 16-year-old self ever had.”

The Big Issue, sold by vendors to lift themselves out of poverty, is available to buy across the UK from Monday for £2.50.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

As Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome their new baby - 5 things you only know if you're an older dad
As Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome their new baby - 5 things you only know if you're an older dad

The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike
The coolest raincoats for when April showers strike

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

'Haze glazing' is set to be 2019's biggest hair colour trend - how to get the look

'Haze glazing' is set to be 2019's biggest hair colour trend - how to get the look
15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day

15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day
Ireland AM's Ciara Doherty welcomes baby girl

Ireland AM's Ciara Doherty welcomes baby girl
7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy

7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy
7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy

Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats