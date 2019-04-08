Olivier Awards winners' list

The awards celebrate the best in theatre.

This year’s Olivier Awards have been handed out at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Here is a list of the winners in full.

– Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Jonathan Bailey for Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Patti LuPone for Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Outstanding Achievement In Music

Come From Away – Book, Music And Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Best New Dance Production

Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells

– Outstanding Achievement In Dance

Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler’s Wells

– Best Entertainment And Family

A Monster Calls at The Old Vic

– Best Theatre Choreographer

Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Best Actor In A Musical

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

– Best Actress In A Musical

Sharon D Clarke for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

– Cunard Best Revival

Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke Of York’s Theatre

– Best New Comedy

Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke Of York’s Theatre

– Outstanding Achievement In Affiliate Theatre

Flesh And Bone at Soho Theatre

– White Light Award For Best Lighting Design

Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

– Royal Albert Hall Award For Best Sound Design

Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Best Costume Design

Catherine Zuber for The King And I at The London Palladium

– Blue-I Theatre Technology Award For Best Set Design

Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noel Coward Theatre

– Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noel Coward Theatre

– Best New Opera Production

Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House

– Outstanding Achievement In Opera

The ensemble Of Porgy And Bess at London Coliseum

– Best Actor

Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre

– Best Actress

Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke Of York’s Theatre

– Sir Peter Hall Award For Best Director

Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance At Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre

– American Airlines Best New Play

The Inheritance at Young Vic And Noel Coward Theatre

– Mastercard Best New Musical

Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Society Of London Theatre Special Award

Sir Matthew Bourne

