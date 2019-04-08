Olivier Awards winners' list

8th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The awards celebrate the best in theatre.

Patti LuPone

This year’s Olivier Awards have been handed out at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Here is a list of the winners in full.

– Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Jonathan Bailey for Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Patti LuPone for Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Outstanding Achievement In Music
Come From Away – Book, Music And Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Best New Dance Production
Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells

– Outstanding Achievement In Dance
Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler’s Wells

– Best Entertainment And Family
A Monster Calls at The Old Vic

– Best Theatre Choreographer
Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Best Actor In A Musical
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

– Best Actress In A Musical
Sharon D Clarke for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

– Cunard Best Revival
Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke Of York’s Theatre

– Best New Comedy
Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke Of York’s Theatre

– Outstanding Achievement In Affiliate Theatre
Flesh And Bone at Soho Theatre

– White Light Award For Best Lighting Design
Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

– Royal Albert Hall Award For Best Sound Design
Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Best Costume Design
Catherine Zuber for The King And I at The London Palladium

– Blue-I Theatre Technology Award For Best Set Design
Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noel Coward Theatre

– Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noel Coward Theatre

– Best New Opera Production
Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House

– Outstanding Achievement In Opera
The ensemble Of Porgy And Bess at London Coliseum

– Best Actor
Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre

– Best Actress
Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke Of York’s Theatre

– Sir Peter Hall Award For Best Director
Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance At Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre

– American Airlines Best New Play
The Inheritance at Young Vic And Noel Coward Theatre

– Mastercard Best New Musical
Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Society Of London Theatre Special Award
Sir Matthew Bourne

© Press Association 2019

15 fabulous beauty gifts to make Mother's Day