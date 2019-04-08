Brooke Vincent pregnant with first child

She has been with footballer Kean Bryan since 2016.

Brooke Vincent has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child with her footballer boyfriend, Kean Bryan.

The Coronation Street star, who plays Sophie Webster in the soap, wrote on Instagram: “Sometimes, every once in a while, something happens that makes you believe in the true meaning of magic. Our Baby B. We are so excited to be your Mummy & Daddy.”

The 26-year-old was congratulated by celebrity friends including co-star Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor), who wrote: “Wow! Congratulations Brooke, you’re going to be the best mum!!”

Faye Brookes (Kate Connor) said: “So unbelievably excited for this dream @brookelevivincent. You are magic my beautiful one!”

The couple have been together since 2016 and Vincent told OK! magazine: “I always worried it wouldn’t happen for me. I’m beside myself with happiness.”

“I’ve been playing songs to the bump and sometimes I sit and cry abut how much I love my baby!

“I’ve always wanted to be a mum, so I’m really excited.”

Speaking about 22-year-old Sheffield United player Bryan, she said: “We’re both each other’s biggest fans and having a baby together will add an extra bond.

“Kean brings out the best in me and it makes me so excited that we’re on this journey together.

“I like to think I’m the boss of our relationship but Kean has a really wise head on his shoulders, so I know he’ll be a brilliant dad.

“I’d love to get married. Kean and I speak about it, but we are concentrating on the baby for the foreseeable.”

