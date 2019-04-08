This Is Us star Chrissy Metz makes live singing debut at country music awards

The actress performed a song from the soundtrack to her new film.

Actress Chrissy Metz has made her live television singing debut by performing with country star Carrie Underwood.

The This Is Us star appeared at the Academy Of Country Music (ACM) Awards to unveil her song I’m Standing With You from her forthcoming film Breakthrough.

Carrie Underwood, left, and Chrissy Metz perform (Chris Pizzello/AP)

During the rendition in Las Vegas she was joined on stage by Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae.

Metz has previously shown off her singing skills on the family drama This Is Us, in which she plays Kate Pearson, who is an aspiring singer.

The song, penned by Diane Warren, features on the Breakthrough soundtrack.

Mickey Guyton, from left, Lauren Alaina, Carrie Underwood, Chrissy Metz, and Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye, of Maddie & Tae, (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film tells the true story of a young man who survived 45 minutes without a pulse after being submerged in an icy lake.

Metz plays Joyce Smith, the young man’s mother.

