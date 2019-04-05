Mick Jagger 'on the mend' after heart surgery

5th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The singer was forced to postpone tour dates due to illness.

Barclay's Summertime Festival - Day Two - London

Sir Mick Jagger has said he is “on the mend” after undergoing heart surgery.

The Rolling Stones frontman had previously apologised to fans for having to postpone tour dates due to illness.

The 75-year-old has now thanked them for their messages of support after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery in New York.

The singer took to Twitter to show his appreciation and praised medical staff for their efforts.

He wrote: “Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”

Sir Mick was forced to postpone tour dates in the US and Canada, announcing he was “devastated” to let down fans.

A statement from the group on March 30 said: “Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment.”

The singer is now recovering from his heart surgery.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome fifth child
Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome fifth child

Fans predict Joaquin Phoenix's Joker will rival Heath Ledger's following trailer
Fans predict Joaquin Phoenix's Joker will rival Heath Ledger's following trailer

Things to know before visiting Tokyo - according to chef Tim Anderson

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ralph Lauren's latest ad campaign features a same-sex couple for the first time

Ralph Lauren's latest ad campaign features a same-sex couple for the first time
As a Lord's report paints a grim picture for seaside towns: 5 UK resorts you should visit right now

As a Lord's report paints a grim picture for seaside towns: 5 UK resorts you should visit right now
Dreading exposing your feet this summer? 7 common foot conditions a podiatrist can sort for good

Dreading exposing your feet this summer? 7 common foot conditions a podiatrist can sort for good
JK Rowling's former personal assistant ordered to repay thousands to author

JK Rowling's former personal assistant ordered to repay thousands to author
JK Rowling's former personal assistant ordered to repay thousands to author

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre