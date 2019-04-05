Matt Lucas: I get mistaken for Bridesmaids co-star Rebel Wilson when out in LA

5th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The Little Britain star said Americans knew him for his part in the 2011 comedy.

Graham Norton Show - London

Comedian Matt Lucas has said he is often mistaken for his Bridesmaids co-star Rebel Wilson when out in Los Angeles.

Lucas said US fans recognised him more for his part in the 2011 comedy or Doctor Who than for Little Britain, the show which shot him to fame in the UK.

Between 2012 and 2015, Lucas and Wilson lived together in West Hollywood, and were often seen in public as a pair

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, the 45-year-old said some fans thought he and Wilson were at least related.

Graham Norton Show – London
Matt Lucas said he is often mistaken for Rebel Wilson (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said: “People recognise me there because of Doctor Who but also for Bridesmaids, but they think I am Rebel Wilson.

“It’s a bit weird, but they do, or they think we are brother and sister, husband and wife, the same person, or all three.”

Lucas, who recently returned to appear in Les Miserables, said the concert performances were his “dream job”.

He said: “Usually I wouldn’t go back to something again, but I just love this show. It’s a nice show and a nice bunch of people so it’s nice to go back and rejoin the family.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As a Lord's report paints a grim picture for seaside towns: 5 UK resorts you should visit right now

Dreading exposing your feet this summer? 7 common foot conditions a podiatrist can sort for good
Dreading exposing your feet this summer? 7 common foot conditions a podiatrist can sort for good

Fans predict Joaquin Phoenix's Joker will rival Heath Ledger's following trailer
Fans predict Joaquin Phoenix's Joker will rival Heath Ledger's following trailer

JK Rowling's former personal assistant ordered to repay thousands to author

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome fifth child

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome fifth child
Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner among stars at Game Of Thrones premiere

Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner among stars at Game Of Thrones premiere
Things to know before visiting Tokyo - according to chef Tim Anderson

Things to know before visiting Tokyo - according to chef Tim Anderson
Ralph Lauren's latest ad campaign features a same-sex couple for the first time

Ralph Lauren's latest ad campaign features a same-sex couple for the first time
Ralph Lauren's latest ad campaign features a same-sex couple for the first time

As a Lord's report paints a grim picture for seaside towns: 5 UK resorts you should visit right now