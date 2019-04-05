BBC weather presenter has near-miss during live broadcast

Matt Taylor was praised for his 'lightning fast' reactions.

BBC weather presenter Matt Taylor swerved injury when he stopped a piece of heavy equipment falling on him during a live broadcast.

The meteorologist was presenting from high up in a gothic tower in south-east London when viewers saw a large light panel topple towards him.

But he managed to stop it with his hands, before it reached him, and continued seamlessly with his broadcast.

Taylor had climbed 87 steps to broadcast from “one of the best viewing points in London”, 432ft (132m) above sea level at 18th century Severndroog Castle in Shooters Hill.

He was telling viewers about the “spectacular view” when the light fell.

“Whoops! Sorry, the light’s fallen down. It’s a little bit breezy up here,” he said.

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty told him afterwards, from the studio: “I’m so impressed, even more impressed by you. Your ability to give us the forecast and stave off falling huge lights!”

Taylor replied: “Nearly took me out, didn’t it? Have to try again!”

Viewers praised the meteorologist for his “quick reflexes” and “improvisation”.

87 steps takes you up @Severndroog to one of the best viewing points in London, 432ft above sea level @BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/yougIB08YW — Matt Taylor (@MetMattTaylor) April 5, 2019

Knew it. He's got a #superman outfit underneath that coat! ⚡️😂👏 — Simon King (@SimonOKing) April 5, 2019

And fellow BBC weather presenter Simon King quipped: “Knew it. He’s got a Superman outfit underneath that coat!”

