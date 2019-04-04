Ozzy Osbourne cancels all 2019 tour dates after fall at LA home

The former Black Sabbath frontman fell while recovering from a bout of pneumonia.

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed all his tour dates for the remainder of the year after aggravating an old injury in a fall.

The former Black Sabbath singer will remain at his home in Los Angeles as he “recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia”.

In February, Osbourne was admitted to hospital after experiencing “complications” from flu.

The 70-year-old later postponed the UK and European legs of his No More Tours 2 tour.

A statement on Facebook said the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s forthcoming dates would be rescheduled beginning in February 2020.

The veteran rocker said: “I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.

“I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going.

“Just know that I am getting better every day… I will fully recover… I will finish my tour… I will be back!”

Osbourne, also known as the Prince of Darkness, is the former lead vocalist of heavy metal band Black Sabbath, the group he formed in 1969 alongside guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward.

He was due to perform next month at the Rocklahoma festival in Oklahoma.

